The Ministry of Defence had issued an eulogy on the death of a World War II veteran Subedar Thanseia, who died of a heart attack on March 31 at th age of 102 years.

Subedar Thanseia was born on July 13, 1923 at Mizoram’s Ruallung village. He was the eldest of seven children born to Suakliana (L) and Kapchhingi (L) and joined the 1st Assam Battalion on December 1, 1941. He married Lalthanzami who passed away on October 3, 2009. They have four sons.



After his wife’s death, he lived with his youngest son H. Lalduhawma and grandchildren Cindy Liandingpuii and Baby Liansangpuii.

Thanseia retired from the Assam Regiment on December 16, 1969, with the rank of Subedar During World War II (1944-1945), The Subedar was always proud of being able to fight for the sake of his country and nation, and was among the Indian soldiers who bravely fough and defeated the Japanese soldiers who won great victories. He was involved in all the six Battles of Honor won by the Assam Regiment on Jessami Day.

Jessami Day, the victory of the 1st Battalion Assam Regiment in World War II, is the most memorable day of the 1st Battalion Assam Regiment.

In 1972, he was appointed as Tlangnuam Village Council President, a locality in Aizawl south. He requested the establishment of a Post Office where he worked as Post Master. He voluntarily obtained telephone connection and the public paid Re 1 for its usage.

He passed away at Zoram Medical College on 31st March after being admitted to the ICU on 24th March.