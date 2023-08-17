Mizoram's organic pineapple cultivation witnessed another triumph as the state's Agriculture Director and Mission Director, James Lalsiamliana, flagged off the second shipment of delicious, organic fresh pineapples to Mumbai. This remarkable initiative marks the continuation of Mizoram's efforts to showcase its premium produce on a national stage.

The recent shipment, totaling six quintals (600 kg), comprised the finest organic pineapples cultivated by the Tuichangral Organic Farmer Producer Co. Ltd. This event follows closely on the heels of the initial shipment of five quintals (500 kg) of pineapples sent to Mumbai's Josie's Kitchen, North East Cuisines, on August 2, 2023. The first flag-off was officiated by Mr. C. Lalrinsanga, the Minister of Agriculture, Government of Mizoram.

Both occasions garnered widespread appreciation from celebrities and food enthusiasts alike, who couldn't resist praising the delectable flavor and quality of Mizoram's organic pineapples.

Central to the success of this initiative is the coordinated effort between the State Lead Agency, Mission Organic Mizoram (MOM), and the renowned service provider, Clover Organic Pvt. Ltd. The venture is part of the Central Scheme, Mission Organic Value Chain Development for the North Eastern Region (MOVCD-NER), Phase-III.

An exemplary representation of unity and ingenuity is seen in the collaborative efforts of the Tuichangral Organic Farmer Producer Co. Ltd., which consists of 500 farmers hailing from eight villages. Their dedication and hard work contribute not only to the cultivation of premium organic produce but also to the vibrant spirit of Mizoram's agricultural sector.