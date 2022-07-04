Mizoram’s Pacchunga University College has secured the top ranking for the best college for Arts and Science in Northeast India. India’s most reputed national magazine, India Today, released the latest rankings of top colleges of India, wherein Pacchunga University College secured 141st rank in Arts, 167th rank in Science and 183rd in Commerce among the renowned colleges of the country.

The rankings were based on the data collected from Intake Quality and Governance, Academic Excellence, Infrastructure and Living Experience, Personality and Leadership Development, Career Progression and Placement, Objective Score, and Perceptual Score.

Pachhunga University College(PUC) currently offers Under Graduate (UG) courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, and Management through its 23 departments.

The College also offers Post Graduate (PG) courses in Mizo, Philosophy, Life Sciences, Geo-Physics, and Statistical Mathematics. In addition, the college is conducting a Ph.D. course in Life Sciences.

PUC is a DBT Star College and an NAAC A+ college with ISO certification. According to Green Audit 2021, the College received a "Platinum Rank" and was ranked between 101 and 150 in the most recent National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings.