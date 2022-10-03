Mizoram Information and Communication Technology Minister Robert Romawia Royte stated on October 2 that Mizoram is in desperate need of good internet service and telephone connectivity.

Royte, speaking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5G service launch in New Delhi made the statement that Mizoram requires good internet service and telephone connectivity in its remote locations.

"Mizoram needs better internet and telephone services far more than others because of its remoteness. The state is still backward in terms of road connectivity, railway, and air service", Royte was quoted as saying in the statement.

He stated that the state government has implemented a telecom infrastructure policy, which has aided employees in a variety of ways. He also urged the Centre to speed up the approval of projects pending under the ministries of communications, electronics, and information technology.