Sangthankima, a dedicated social worker hailing from Aizawl, Mizoram, has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award in the category of Social Work (Children) at the age of 63.

Sangthankima, known as the 'Saint of Compassion' in Mizoram, has been the driving force behind "Thutak Nunpuitu Team," Mizoram's largest orphanage. Over the course of three decades, he has been an advocate for children's welfare, addiction rehabilitation, HIV-AIDS awareness, education and various civic issues.

The core of Sangthankima's remarkable work lies in his continuous efforts to provide shelter and rehabilitation services to the most vulnerable members of society. The orphanage, under his stewardship, has become a sanctuary for orphans, divyang children, drug addicts, and alcoholics, offering them not just shelter but also a chance at a renewed and dignified life.

Sangthankima's compassion extends beyond the borders of Mizoram, as he has worked extensively for North Eastern communities and Burmese nationals. His rehabilitation centers, spread across four districts of Assam, have been instrumental in providing support to those in need, earning him accolades as a true humanitarian.