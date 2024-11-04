23,789 voters are expected to head to polling stations on Tuesday as three districts in Mizoram prepare for the second Sinlung Hills Council election. The tribal council vote marks significant growth in voter numbers since 2019.

District officials completed final preparations on Sunday, conducting the third randomisation of polling personnel across Aizawl, Saitual and Kolasib districts. The counting staff assignments have also been finalised.

A record 49 candidates, including one woman, are competing for 12 council seats. The electoral battleground spans 38 polling stations, with Aizawl district hosting the largest share of 19 stations across six constituencies.

Security measures are firmly in place, with District Election Officer Lalhriatpuia confirming all interstate and interdistrict borders have been sealed since Saturday. The secured checkpoints include Zokhawthiang, Khawpuar, Zilthawthiang/Vaitin and Luakchhuah/New Vervek.

Voter participation has surged by 2,875 since the last election, with women voters (11,914) slightly outnumbering men (11,875). Kolasib district will operate seven polling stations across two constituencies, while the Saitual district will manage 12 stations in four constituencies.