Mizoram's Sr. Rose Paite honoured with prestigious National Mental Health award

Mizoram's Sr. Rose Paite, MSMHC, was conferred with the prestigious Mrs. Janamma Thomas Muthoot Award by the Catholic Mental Health Ministry (CMHM) during the World Mental Health Day Conference held in Kerala. The accolade was presented by Archbishop Thomas Tharayil, in the presence of distinguished church leaders, mental health experts, and dignitaries from across India, recognising Sr. Rose’s exemplary contributions to mental health advocacy and community wellness.



The award, named after the compassionate Mrs. Janamma Thomas Muthoot, honours individuals who embody selfless service and Christian values. Sr. Rose was lauded for her 25 years of dedicated service empowering women, children, and marginalised communities in India’s North East. Her pioneering work spans preventing human trafficking, promoting safe migration, and advocating for the rights of domestic workers, coupled with a focus on integrating mental health awareness into grassroots initiatives.



The ceremony also saw the participation of Bishop Lumen Monteiro, Chairman of the CBCI Office for Healthcare, and Bishop Alex Vadakumthala, Secretary General of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council, along with other dignitaries.



Speaking at the event, Archbishop Tharayil praised Sr. Rose’s tireless efforts, highlighting her work as a beacon of hope and holistic wellbeing, inspiring communities across India to prioritise mental health and social welfare.



Sr. Rose’s recognition stands as a symbol of inspiration for India’s North East, reinforcing the importance of faith-driven service in uplifting marginalised communities and fostering holistic development. Her work continues to inspire social workers, ministers, and grassroots leaders to integrate mental health and community wellness into everyday life.