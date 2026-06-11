Mizoram's tourism surge set to accelerate as global spotlight grows: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has said the state is rapidly establishing itself as one of the Northeast's leading tourism destinations, driven by improved connectivity, a peaceful social environment and growing national attention.

Speaking to India Today NE, Lalduhoma said the sharp rise in visitor arrivals was expected and reflected the state's long-term tourism potential.

Asked whether Aizawl could emerge as the tourism capital of the Northeast after Mizoram reportedly received around eight lakh visitors in 2025, the Chief Minister replied, "Definitely, yes. In fact, it is already becoming one."

He attributed the tourism surge to a combination of factors, including the railway connection launched last year, which significantly improved access to the state.

"One is the railway connection, which was launched by the Prime Minister last year. Another is the peaceful atmosphere," Lalduhoma said.

Describing Mizoram as the country's most peaceful state, he highlighted a series of achievements that he believes are attracting visitors. These include becoming India's first fully literate state, being recognised by NITI Aayog as the country's ginger capital, and maintaining one of the lowest inflation rates in the country.

The Chief Minister also pointed to Mizoram's civic culture as a unique attraction.

"If you come to Aizawl, you will never hear horns unless it is absolutely necessary. It is called a silent city," he said, adding that unattended shops operating on trust continue to draw interest from visitors.

Lalduhoma said the state's reputation as one of the safest places for women has further strengthened its appeal among travellers.

Tourism numbers are expected to continue rising, with the Chief Minister indicating that growth in 2025 had already surpassed the increase recorded the previous year.

"This was bound to happen, and it is happening already," he said.

Highlighting future tourism prospects, Lalduhoma recommended Thenzawl as a must-visit destination in Mizoram. The town is being developed as a Peace City after receiving support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Construction has already begun on the project, which is expected to become a major tourism hub. The area features a golf course being upgraded to international standards, paragliding facilities that have hosted international events, a scenic lake and the state's highest waterfall.

According to the Chief Minister, Rs 36 crore has also been earmarked for the construction of an elevated ropeway overlooking the waterfall.

Lalduhoma also welcomed the selection of "Chalo India with Eric ji" for the Raindance Festival in London, saying the recognition would help create greater awareness about Mizoram among audiences outside the state.

"I am really hopeful that this festival will be an eye-opener and will create awareness among people outside the state to visit Mizoram," he said.