The Central Young Mizo Association on Tuesday, September 10 destroyed drugs worth Rs 5,58,45,780

These drugs are those that have been seized since December 2023 by the anti drug squad of CYMA and are those that have not been legally seized by the drug enforcement authorities.

The destroyed drugs include heroin, Methamphetamine, Ganja, cough syrup and other prescription drugs.

Central Young Mizo Association President Lalhmachhuana said that drugs are abundant in the State and after 2021, Heroin have been seized in kilograms

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He stated that Burma refugees who have entered the State for safety are welcomed and that people understand their difficulties. He said, "There are those who want to take advantage of this opportunity and smuggle drugs into Mizoram and we will not ignore those who want to become through smuggling that slain the lives of the youth."

He also requested the government to take stern actions against these smugglers, and cancel the permits and licenses of drivers peddling drugs.