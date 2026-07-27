Mizoram's Young Mizo Association urges vigilance in electoral roll revision to ensure only genuine citizens included

Mizoram's largest civil society organisation, the Young Mizo Association (YMA), has called for heightened vigilance during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, urging authorities to ensure that only genuine citizens are included in the revised voter list.

The appeal was made during a coordination meeting between YMA leaders and election officials in Mamit district, where representatives discussed the ongoing revision process and the need to maintain the integrity of the electoral rolls.

The meeting, chaired by Mamit District Election Officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu, was attended by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) from the district's three assembly constituencies and an 11-member delegation from the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA).

Speaking at the meeting, CYMA General Secretary Malsawmliana described the SIR exercise as a matter of utmost importance for the state. He urged YMA leaders to extend full cooperation to election officials throughout the verification process and stressed that the revision must ensure only legitimate citizens remain on the electoral rolls.

He also called for hearings to be conducted with due regard to protecting the interests of indigenous communities and appealed to election authorities to work collectively towards preparing a credible and accurate electoral roll.

CYMA Treasurer H. Duhkima expressed concern over changing demographic trends, noting that the Mizos constitute a small indigenous community. He said the revision process should neither exclude genuine citizens nor allow ineligible individuals to remain on the electoral rolls, thereby preserving the credibility of the exercise.

Dampa Assembly constituency Electoral Registration Officer N. Lalzarzova assured participants that only eligible voters would be included in the final electoral rolls after due verification.

According to election officials, the draft electoral rolls published on July 4 contain 8,28,906 electors across Mizoram, including 4,29,881 women voters. The Special Intensive Revision is currently underway to verify voter eligibility before the publication of the final electoral rolls.