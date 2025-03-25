Mizoram's youngest legislator, Baryl Vanneihsangi, has been honored with the Annual FLO Women Achievers Award 2025 by the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) for her contributions to politics and women’s empowerment.

The award was presented by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at a ceremony held at the Taj Vivanta Hotel in Guwahati on Monday night. This recognition marks a milestone for Mizoram, as Baryl is the first politician from the state to receive this honor. Previous awardees from Mizoram include renowned singer and composer Mami Varte.

A former TV host and radio jockey, Baryl emphasized the crucial role of women in governance, stating, “Women's involvement in politics is not just about equality; it is essential for a happier society and a prosperous future.” She called for breaking barriers that restrict women's political participation and urged collective efforts to create an inclusive political landscape.



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On Instagram, she expressed gratitude for the honor, saying, “This award is not just a recognition of my work, but a testament to the power of women's collective action. We must work together to empower women, amplify their voices, and create opportunities for them to lead.”

The award ceremony also recognized other distinguished women, including Assam-based biker Meenakshi Das, who has traveled to 67 countries, and a folk singer from Manipur.

Established in 1983, FLO honors exceptional women across three categories: Women Achievers Award, Trailblazer Award, and Chapter Awards.



