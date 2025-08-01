MNF accuses Mizoram CM of secret plan to shift capital to Thenzawl

The Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram's main opposition party, has accused Chief Minister Lalduhoma of covertly attempting to shift the state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl in Serchhip district, his own constituency, without public consultation.

Addressing party workers in Aizawl, MNF general secretary Zodinpuia claimed that Lalduhoma submitted a petition to the Centre seeking financial assistance for the capital relocation project, keeping the people of Mizoram in the dark.

“On April 24, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs wrote to the Mizoram chief secretary and resident commissioner in Delhi regarding the ‘shifting of state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl’ and requested a Detailed Project Report (DPR),” Zodinpuia said, citing official documents accessed by the MNF.



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He further alleged that while Lalduhoma publicly spoke only about developing Thenzawl as a “peace city” to ease congestion in Aizawl, he concealed the larger plan of making it the new capital. “This is a betrayal of the people’s trust. There was no consultation with the residents of Aizawl or the wider Mizoram public,” Zodinpuia added, demanding that the chief minister come clean.

Thenzawl, about 93 km from Aizawl, is a well-known handloom hub and tourist destination, home to the state's only golf course and the famous Vantawng waterfalls. Lalduhoma had earlier said the town and its surrounding areas were being envisioned to accommodate around 10 lakh people, with support expected from the Centre.

In April, the CM revealed that Rs 10 crore had already been sanctioned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for preparing a master plan. He also claimed to have discussed the project with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 16th Finance Commission.

The Chief Minister’s Office has not issued any statement in response to the MNF’s charges.