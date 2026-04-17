MNF alleges Mizoram govt ‘lacks will’ to order CBI probe in Rs 187.90 cr Lengpui land scam

Mizoram’s main opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), on April 17 accused the state government of lacking the will to initiate a CBI probe into the alleged Lengpui land scam involving Rs 187.90 crore.

Addressing a press conference, MNF legal board vice-chairman Lalpiangfela Chawngthu claimed that the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)-led government has done little beyond issuing a notification granting general consent for a CBI investigation. He alleged that no concrete follow-up action has been taken to move the probe forward.

“The government has not taken any meaningful step. It appears they neither intend to pursue a CBI investigation nor have the courage to do so,” Chawngthu said.

He argued that a notification granting consent alone is insufficient to trigger a CBI inquiry. According to him, the state government must formally forward a specific complaint along with a request for investigation to the CBI director, which has not been done so far.

Chawngthu further stated that MNF representatives had sought a meeting with the chief secretary last month to review progress on the issue but were instead directed to the vigilance department. Although they later met the vigilance secretary and requested relevant documents, including copies of the notification, the party is yet to receive them despite assurances.

The controversy revolves around land near Mizoram’s only airport at Lengpui, around 32 km from Aizawl, which was acquired by the Indian Air Force for an airfield. The opposition has alleged financial irregularities and procedural lapses in the compensation process, claiming that individuals who were not original landowners received the bulk of the compensation while rightful owners were left with little.

Both the MNF and the Congress have submitted separate complaints demanding a CBI probe into the matter. The opposition has also raised concerns over alleged “doubtful financial transactions” and undue haste in executing the process, which came to light through recent media reports.

Meanwhile, the ZPM government has maintained that it has already granted consent for a CBI probe following complaints from opposition parties. However, the MNF insists that without formal escalation and documentation, the investigation cannot proceed.

The issue has intensified political tensions in the state, with the opposition continuing to press for greater transparency and accountability in the handling of the case.