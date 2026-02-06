MNF, Congress seek CBI probe into 187.9-Crore land deal in Mizoram

The acquisition of land in Mizoram has sparked political controversy, triggering a wave of counter-allegations among major political parties over alleged financial irregularities and procedural lapses, following recent media reports.



The Congress has filed a complaint directly with a central investigating agency in Aizawl, while the Mizo National Front (MNF) submitted a formal petition to Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, who also serves as the state’s Chief Vigilance Officer, seeking a probe into the matter.



The MNF has demanded a CBI inquiry into the land deal, which it claims was finalised under the current Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma. Opposition parties have alleged financial irregularities amounting to Rs 187.90 crore, claiming that standard legal procedures were bypassed to fast-track the acquisition.



They further alleged that intermediaries received significantly higher compensation than the actual landowners. In its petition, the MNF claimed that compensation worth Rs 187 crore was paid to two individuals who did not own land in the acquired area, while eight legitimate landowners allegedly received no compensation.



The party also accused the state government of dismantling legal safeguards provided under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. According to the petition, a process that typically takes several years was completed in just 70 days, allegedly bypassing public notice requirements and denying landowners the opportunity to raise objections.



Additionally, the opposition alleged that the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) was waived in May last year by the state revenue minister, a power which, they claim, is not granted to the state executive under existing laws. The representation described the transaction as a “deliberate, coordinated and politically controlled operation” designed to siphon off Rs 187.9 crore in public funds.



Responding to the allegations, ZPM media cell chairman and Revenue Minister B. Laichhanzova said the party leadership resolved to seek a CBI inquiry during a meeting held immediately after the Council of Ministers met on Wednesday, in the interest of transparency and public trust. He added that a formal First Information Report (FIR) would be lodged with the CBI on February 6.



However, levelling counter-allegations, Lalchhanzova claimed that the previous MNF government had attempted to sell the land to the Indian Air Force (IAF) without adhering to standard leasing protocols. He said official correspondence between February 2019 and October 2021 indicated that the MNF administration sought an outright purchase agreement, allegedly ignoring established protective land laws.



The minister specifically accused former Chief Minister Zoramthanga and former Revenue Minister Lalnuntikima of involvement in the earlier process. He maintained that the current ZPM government followed all legal procedures while completing the land transfer process initiated by the previous administration.