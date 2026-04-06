MNF MLA alleges Rs 43,952 lakh SASCI fund lapse in Mizoram, targets ZPM government

Mizoram National Front (MNF) legislator Robert Romawia Royte alleged significant lapses in the utilisation of centrally sponsored funds under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), attributing the shortfall to “poor financial management” by the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government.

Addressing a press conference at the Aizawl Press Club, Royte said that funds amounting to Rs 43,952 lakh under SASCI Part-I for the financial year 2025–26 had lapsed. He held the State government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma who also handles the Finance portfolio, accountable for what he described as a “serious administrative lapse”.

According to the MLA, Rs 11,152 lakh out of the sanctioned amount lapsed despite administrative approval and issuance of work orders for 41 projects. He said this would adversely impact infrastructure development and lead to a revenue loss of over Rs 2,100 lakh in GST and labour cess.

Mr. Royte further stated that an additional allocation of Rs 32,800 lakh under SASCI Part-I, granted to Mizoram following an amendment to guidelines by the Union Finance Ministry’s Department of Expenditure on September 17, 2025, could not be utilised due to non-release of funds. As a result, the entire additional allocation also lapsed by the end of the financial year. He claimed that other northeastern states were able to access similar allocations.

Referring to past trends, Royte said Rs 23,331 lakh had lapsed under SASCI Part-I in 2024, a fact acknowledged by the Chief Minister in the Assembly. He added that the earlier lapse had resulted in a revenue loss exceeding Rs 4,400 lakh due to unrealised GST and labour cess.

The MNF leader asserted that the lapses were not attributable to government officials, noting that the same administrative machinery had managed SASCI funds during the previous MNF government without similar outcomes. He placed responsibility on the present political leadership for the alleged deficiencies.

Citing a response to a Right to Information (RTI) query, Royte said the Department of Expenditure had clarified that there is no performance ranking mechanism under SASCI. He contended that claims made by the Chief Minister regarding Mizoram’s ranking under the scheme were “incorrect”.

Royte also pointed to what he described as a “disproportionately low” allocation for Mizoram under SASCI Part-X for 2026–27. He said the State had been allocated Rs 100 crore, compared to Rs 4,900 crore for Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 3,880 crore for Nagaland, and Rs 3,450 crore for Tripura. He suggested that the lower allocation could be linked to previous lapses in fund utilisation.

Responding to questions, Royte expressed confidence that the MNF would secure a third consecutive term in the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections. He said the civic body had shown improvement during the second and third terms under MNF leadership and urged voters to support the party for continuity in governance.

The ZPM government has not yet issued a response to the allegations.