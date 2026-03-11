MNF MLA urges Mizoram govt to strengthen security along Assam border

An MLA of the Mizo National Front on Wednesday, March 11, urged the Government of Mizoram to strengthen security along the interstate boundary with Assam, warning of possible provocations ahead of the neighbouring state’s assembly elections.

Speaking during the budget discussion for the Home department in the Mizoram Legislative Assembly, MLA Lalrinsanga Ralte alleged that the Assam government often uses border issues for political advantage during elections.

Ralte, who represents the Serlui constituency in Kolasib district, which shares a border with Assam, stressed that Mizoram must remain vigilant and proactive to prevent any territorial encroachment.

Referring to the violent clash between the two states in 2021, he said several locations along the border were placed under a status quo arrangement following the incident.

“While Mizoram has been diligent in honouring these agreements, the Assam side has shown little regard for them,” he alleged.

Three districts of Mizoram, Aizawl district, Kolasib district and Mamit district share a 164.6-km border with Assam’s Cachar district, Sribhumi district and Hailakandi district.

The border dispute between the two northeastern states is a long-pending issue stemming from conflicting colonial-era demarcations, one drawn in 1875 under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation and another in 1933.

Ralte also pointed out disparities in infrastructure development along the border, claiming that while Assam has upgraded its temporary Border Outposts (BOPs) into permanent facilities, development on the Mizoram side has progressed slowly.

He warned that the Mizoram government could be held responsible if security challenges arise due to inadequate preparedness along the borde