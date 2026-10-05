MNF moves cyber police over ‘fabricated’ Zoramthanga video ahead of 2028 Mizoram polls

The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) has approached the Cyber Crime police in Aizawl over an allegedly manipulated video purportedly showing party president and former Chief Minister Zoramthanga promising annual financial assistance of up to Rs 15 lakh to poor people if the party returns to power in 2028.

In its complaint, the MNF Legal Board alleged that the video had been digitally manipulated to make it appear that Zoramthanga had promised Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh annually to poor people after the MNF returns to power in the 2028 Assembly elections.

The video has been widely circulated on social media and allegedly carries captions mocking the purported promise, the party said.

The complaint was filed by MNF Legal Board secretary David R Lalsawmtluanga, who alleged that Zoramthanga had never made such a statement.

The party accused those behind the video of attempting to tarnish the former Chief Minister’s reputation and damage the image of the MNF.

The complaint urged the Cyber Crime police to trace the origin of the video and identify those involved in creating and circulating it.

The MNF Legal Board named three social media users whom it alleged had posted or circulated the video. According to the complaint, the purportedly fabricated video was shared across Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram.

The party has sought registration of a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and demanded legal action against those responsible.

The complaint comes as political parties in Mizoram begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.