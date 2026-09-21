MNF must return to power to protect Mizoram safeguards, says Zoramthanga

Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on September 21 said his party needs to return to power in the 2028 Assembly elections to strengthen safeguards for Mizoram and the Mizo people.

Addressing the MNF’s 46th Martyrs’ Day programme in Aizawl, Zoramthanga alleged that the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government was weakening protections associated with the Mizoram Peace Accord, including Article 371(G) and the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

He said the MNF would seek to reverse measures that, according to the party, had weakened the state’s safeguards if it returned to power.

Zoramthanga also criticised Chief Minister Lalduhoma and other political opponents over what he described as attempts to undermine the MNF movement and the 1986 Mizoram Peace Accord.

He said the sacrifices of personnel of the Mizo National Army who fought and died during the movement could not be diminished or dismissed.

Zoramthanga said the Peace Accord was the result of efforts by the Church, political parties, NGOs, the people and the Mizo National Army.

The 46th Martyrs’ Day observance, originally scheduled for September 20, was held on September 21 as the scheduled date fell on a Sunday.

MNF working president Tawnluia, who addressed a programme in Serchhip, also criticised Lalduhoma over his remarks concerning the MNF and the Peace Accord.

Tawnluia said the Mizo National Martyrs’ Memorial at Luangmual commemorates not only those who died during the MNF-led movement but also Mizo warriors who fought against the British before the formation of the party.

He also said the MNF plans to field more young candidates with a strong sense of Mizo nationalism in the 2028 Assembly elections.

The MNF’s remarks come amid an ongoing political dispute in Mizoram over the interpretation and legacy of the 1986 Peace Accord and safeguards such as Article 371(G) and the ILP.