Mizo National Front fields R Lalthangliana for Dampa bypoll

Mizoram’s main opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), on September 3 named its senior vice president and former minister R Lalthangliana as the party’s candidate for the upcoming bypoll to the Dampa assembly seat.

The election date is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

MNF president Zoramthanga made the announcement at a function in the party’s Aizawl office.

The Dampa seat in Mamit district fell vacant following the death of sitting MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

Lalthangliana, who served as health, commerce, industries, and higher education minister in the previous MNF government, had narrowly lost the 2023 assembly election from South Tuipui to ZPM’s Jeje Lalpekhlua by 135 votes.

The ruling ZPM has already declared singer Vanlalsailova as its nominee for the bypoll, while the BJP and Congress are yet to announce their candidates.

State BJP chief Dr. K. Beichhua confirmed that the party’s nominee has been finalised and sent to the central leadership for approval.