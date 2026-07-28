MNF opposes FCRA Amendment Bill, urges Mizoram MPs to vote against it in Parliament

Mizoram's principal opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), has strongly opposed the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill and urged the state's Members of Parliament to vote against it when it comes up for consideration in Parliament.

The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session and now listed for consideration and passage in the Monsoon Session, has triggered widespread concern in the Christian-majority state over its potential impact on churches, educational institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Addressing reporters, MNF vice-president and Leader of the Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte said the party views the proposed amendments as a serious threat to institutions that rely on foreign contributions to carry out welfare and charitable activities.

"The MNF is firmly opposed to the FCRA Amendment Bill. We expect the state's MPs in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to strongly oppose it and not simply abstain during the voting," Ralte said.

Mizoram is represented by one MP each in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, both of whom belong to the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Ralte said the proposed amendments would make it significantly more difficult for organisations to receive foreign funding, adversely affecting schools, orphanages, churches and other institutions serving the people of Mizoram.

"As Christians, we strongly oppose these amendments because they will have a far-reaching impact on institutions serving the people," he said.

He further alleged that the proposed legislation would centralise the regulation of foreign contributions while introducing stricter provisions governing organisational assets.

The senior MNF leader said party president and former chief minister Zoramthanga, who is currently in New Delhi, would raise the issue with senior central leaders.

Ralte also referred to recent initiatives by the governments of Nagaland and Meghalaya, where chief ministers and church representatives have met Union leaders to express concerns over the proposed legislation. He said Mizoram should adopt a similar approach.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government is also preparing to submit a memorandum to the Centre seeking amendments to the Bill.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a meeting with leaders of the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC) and the Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM), where it was unanimously decided that the Bill, in its present form, is unacceptable and requires significant changes.