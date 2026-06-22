MNF preparing to return to power in Mizoram, says Zoramthanga

Mizo National Front (MNF) president and former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on June 22 asserted that his party is actively preparing for a return to power in the state and urged party workers and supporters to remain united and committed to the party's vision.

Addressing a party function in Aizawl, Zoramthanga said the MNF has already begun laying the groundwork for future electoral battles and is taking necessary steps to regain public confidence ahead of the next Assembly elections scheduled for 2028.

"The MNF is preparing itself to form the government again. Necessary steps are being taken in that direction, and I urge party members to remain united, committed, and firm in their faith," he said.

The remarks come more than two years after the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) defeated the incumbent MNF in the 2023 Mizoram Assembly elections and formed the government under Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Reflecting on Mizoram's peaceful environment, Zoramthanga described peace as a blessing and responsibility entrusted to the people of the state. He said Mizoram's hard-earned peace should serve as an example to others and stressed the importance of preserving and promoting it.

"The peace God has given us is not merely for our own benefit. It has been granted so that we may continue to share the good news of peace with others," he said.

The veteran leader further claimed that the international community increasingly recognises the value of peace and acknowledged the historic role played by the MNF in bringing lasting peace to Mizoram through the landmark peace accord that ended decades of insurgency in the state.

Highlighting the party's ideological foundation, Zoramthanga said the MNF's identity is rooted in its commitment to God and the welfare of the Mizo people.

"The MNF has no special glory of its own. What sets us apart is our dedication to God and our land. Although there are times when we face setbacks, our faith has remained unwavering, and it is that faith which helps us rise again," he said.

Calling for unity among party workers, he urged members not to lose confidence despite being in the opposition and said organisational strengthening efforts were underway across the state.

Zoramthanga also disclosed that he recently visited New Delhi, where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and held discussions with several national leaders. However, he did not elaborate on the details of those meetings.

The MNF, which is a constituent of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, currently holds 10 seats in the 40-member Mizoram Legislative Assembly.

Political observers view the former chief minister's remarks as an indication that the MNF has begun positioning itself for a stronger challenge against the ruling ZPM in the run-up to the next Assembly elections.