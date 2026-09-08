MNF steps up preparations for 2028 Mizoram polls, eyes return to power

The Mizo National Front (MNF) has stepped up preparations for the 2028 Mizoram Assembly elections, with senior party leader R Lalthangliana asserting that the party aims to return to power.

Lalthangliana, a former minister and MNF senior vice president, made the remarks while addressing party workers at a meeting.

“We are vigorously preparing to secure victory in the next Assembly polls, scheduled to be held in 2028, with the blessings of God and the support of the people,” he said.

He described the MNF as Mizoram’s oldest political party and said it represented all Mizos.

The meeting discussed various initiatives to strengthen the organisation ahead of the next Assembly elections.

The MNF, led by former chief minister Zoramthanga, was voted out of power in the 2023 Assembly elections by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), led by incumbent Chief Minister Lalduhoma. The MNF won 10 of the 40 seats in the Assembly in the polls.