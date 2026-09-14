MNF to hold organisational polls after 2028 Mizoram assembly election: Zoramthanga

Mizoram's opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) will hold its organisational elections after the 2028 Assembly polls, party president Zoramthanga said on Monday, September 14.

Addressing party workers at a political session in Aizawl, Zoramthanga said the decision was in line with the MNF's practice of holding organisational elections after Assembly polls rather than immediately before them.

"Although the MNF is due for organisational election next year, it will be held after the assembly polls in line with the party's practice," he said.

Zoramthanga said the party would elect new office-bearers and appoint a new set of leaders, including general secretaries, secretaries and heads of its frontal organisations.

During the session, he also announced the appointment of former deputy chief minister Tawnluia as the MNF's working president.

Former home minister Lalchamliana and former legislator D Thangliana were appointed vice presidents, he said.

Zoramthanga said the appointments were aimed at making the party organisation function more effectively.

He also criticised the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress, alleging that both parties were avoiding organisational elections while making appointments to key posts.