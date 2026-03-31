MNF warns of legal action over online abuse targeting women candidates in Aizawl civic polls

The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on March 31 warned of legal action against individuals engaging in “indecent and derogatory” online attacks on female candidates ahead of the Aizawl Municipal Council (AMC) elections.

Expressing concern over rising instances of character assassination and sexist abuse on social media, MNF leaders called on the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) to set an example in ensuring a clean and fair electoral environment.

Addressing a press conference, MNF legal board treasurer Zothansangi Hmar highlighted the growing need for intervention by the Election Commission of India due to repeated violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

She cited targeted online attacks against MNF candidate R Lalrnunthari, also known as Nunui Rualheng, who is contesting from Ward-IV, describing the remarks as “vicious” and sexually suggestive. Hmar termed such behaviour not merely political criticism but an attack on the dignity and status of women in society.

Warning of strict action, she said the party would initiate legal proceedings if such smear campaigns continue. “Indecent attacks targeting a woman's character will be met with necessary legal measures,” she asserted, adding that the MNF stands ready to defend its candidates.

Hmar also expressed concern that the toxic political climate could discourage capable women from entering public life, despite a growing number of educated and qualified female candidates stepping forward in Mizoram.

A total of 68 candidates, including 28 women, are contesting the 19-member AMC elections scheduled for April 21. The ZPM, MNF and the Indian National Congress have fielded 19 candidates each, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated 11.

Over 2.37 lakh voters, including 1.28 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes, with counting slated for April 27.