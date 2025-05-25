The southwest monsoon has arrived in key northeastern states, reaching Mizoram, Manipur, and parts of Nagaland on May 25.

Meteorological officials report the monsoon system has simultaneously expanded its reach across multiple regions, covering additional areas of Karnataka, the entirety of Goa, portions of Maharashtra, and sections of both the west-central and northern Bay of Bengal.

The northern boundary of the monsoon system now extends through a complex network of coordinates, passing through major cities including Chennai, Belagavi, and the northeastern capitals of Aizawl and Kohima. This progression represents the natural seasonal advance of the monsoon system.

Weather forecasters project favorable conditions for continued monsoon advancement over the next three days. The system is expected to penetrate deeper into central Arabian Sea waters while reaching additional Maharashtra districts, including the commercial hub of Mumbai.

Karnataka's state capital Bengaluru appears likely to receive monsoon rains within this timeframe, along with parts of Andhra Pradesh and remaining areas of Tamil Nadu that have yet to experience the seasonal transition.

The northeastern region will experience this monsoon advancement as the system continues its seasonal progression.

This monsoon progression follows typical seasonal patterns, with meteorological departments continuing to monitor timing and intensity as the rainy season develops.