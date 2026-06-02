Morphine worth Rs 6.7 crore, heroin seized in Mizoram; three Assam men arrested

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Mizoram Police seized morphine and heroin worth more than Rs 6 crore and arrested three persons from Assam in Saitual district, officials said on June 1.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Saitual District Executive Force intercepted a truck bearing an Assam registration number on May 31. The vehicle was travelling from Manipur towards Aizawl when it was stopped for inspection.

During a thorough search, police discovered 13 packets of morphine weighing 6.611 kilograms concealed inside a secret compartment near the driver's seat.

According to officials, the seized morphine is estimated to be worth more than Rs 6.7 crore in the illegal drug market.

The police team also recovered 12 grams of heroin from the same vehicle, valued at approximately Rs 2.4 lakh.

Three accused, all residents of Assam, were arrested in connection with the seizure. Their identities have not yet been disclosed by the authorities.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigations to determine the source and intended destination of the narcotics, as well as any possible links to larger drug trafficking networks operating in the region.