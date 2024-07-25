Mizoram Lok Sabha MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha met with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Thursday to advocate for the development of an additional airport in Southern Mizoram.

During the meeting, MP Richard emphasized that the current Lengpui airport is insufficient to meet the growing needs of the state's residents. He noted the challenges faced by people traveling from various parts of Mizoram to the existing airport.

The MP highlighted the pressing requirement for a new airport in the southern region of Mizoram. He informed the Minister that a site survey for the proposed airport has already been completed. Minister Kinjarapu expressed his commitment to advancing the project once the site is finalized.

Additionally, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha brought to the Minister's attention the reduction in flights to Lengpui airport. He attributed this decline to the inability of Manipur’s tribal communities to use Imphal airport due to the communal violence that erupted in May 2023. The MP requested enhanced flight services for Mizoram to address this issue.