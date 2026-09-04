Murder accused recaptured three days after escaping from Mizoram police station

A man accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl in Mizoram’s Lunglei district was recaptured three days after he escaped from police custody, officials said on Friday, September 4.

Denghmingthanga, 20, the prime accused in the case, was arrested along with Lalneihkima, 34, on August 20, days after the girl’s body was found near a government school at Mualthuam North. The girl had gone missing two days before her body was recovered.

Denghmingthanga escaped from the Lunglei police station around 1 a.m. on Tuesday while he was being held for questioning, an officer said.

An extensive search operation was subsequently launched with the participation of police personnel, Young Mizo Association volunteers, local leaders and residents.

Police examined CCTV footage and found that the accused had moved towards the Rahsi Veng locality in Lunglei. Search teams subsequently combed the area and traced him to a farm near Vanhne village at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

He was brought back to Lunglei and produced before a judicial magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody, police said.

A constable posted at the Lunglei police station has been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty, officials said.