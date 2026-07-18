Myanmar national among two held with 6.87 kg opium near Mizoram border

Two suspected drug traffickers, including a Myanmar national, were arrested after authorities seized 6.87 kg of opium during a joint operation near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Siaha district, officials said on July 18.

The operation was carried out on Friday at Niawhtlang village by the Excise and Narcotics Department along with volunteers from Mara and Lai community organisations.

The accused have been identified as Lesa (40), a resident of Zesaw village in Myanmar's Chin state, and Chungnuamthanga (41), a resident of Niawhtlang village in Mizoram.

According to officials, the opium had been smuggled into Mizoram from Mindat in Myanmar's Chin state. Investigators believe the consignment was being transported for distribution in Lawngtlai district and nearby areas.

Both accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.