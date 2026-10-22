A 30-year-old Myanmar national was arrested with 1.18 kg of heroin during a joint operation by Mizoram’s Excise and Narcotics Department and the Assam Rifles in Champhai district on October 22, an official said.

The seizure was made in the early hours at Ngur village, Excise and Narcotics Department spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said.

The arrested person was identified as Ngamliana, a resident of Bulfek village in Myanmar’s Chin state.

The seized heroin was packed in 100 soap cases, the official said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

