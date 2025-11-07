Myanmar national held for killing friend in Mizoram’s Kolasib district

A 54-year-old man from Myanmar has been arrested in Mizoram’s Kolasib district for allegedly killing his friend during a drunken altercation, police said on November 7.

The accused, identified as Lalhlimpuia, reportedly attacked his companion Tinchiauva, 58, with a dao (machete) on Thursday, November 6, at a farm near Dumkhel village. Police said Tinchiauva died instantly after suffering deep injuries to his neck, chest and left arm.

The two men had been working together for a local farm owner for several months, according to officials. “Preliminary investigation suggests that an argument between the two escalated after they consumed alcohol,” a police officer said.

Officers reached the scene soon after receiving the report and arrested Lalhlimpuia from a nearby farmhouse. The victim’s body was sent to the Bairabi Primary Health Centre for a post-mortem examination before being handed over to his family.

Police have launched further investigation into the incident.