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Myanmar national held for killing friend in Mizoram’s Kolasib district

Myanmar national held for killing friend in Mizoram’s Kolasib district

A Myanmar national was arrested for allegedly killing his friend in Mizoram’s Kolasib district. Police are investigating the motive and have assured prompt legal action

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Myanmar national held for killing friend in Mizoram’s Kolasib districtMyanmar national held for killing friend in Mizoram’s Kolasib district

A 54-year-old man from Myanmar has been arrested in Mizoram’s Kolasib district for allegedly killing his friend during a drunken altercation, police said on November 7.

The accused, identified as Lalhlimpuia, reportedly attacked his companion Tinchiauva, 58, with a dao (machete) on Thursday, November 6, at a farm near Dumkhel village. Police said Tinchiauva died instantly after suffering deep injuries to his neck, chest and left arm.

The two men had been working together for a local farm owner for several months, according to officials. “Preliminary investigation suggests that an argument between the two escalated after they consumed alcohol,” a police officer said.

Officers reached the scene soon after receiving the report and arrested Lalhlimpuia from a nearby farmhouse. The victim’s body was sent to the Bairabi Primary Health Centre for a post-mortem examination before being handed over to his family.

Police have launched further investigation into the incident.

Edited By: Aparmita
Published On: Nov 07, 2025
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