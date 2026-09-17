Myanmar national held with 5.5 kg methamphetamine tablets in Mizoram

A 20-year-old Myanmar national was arrested with 5.5 kg of methamphetamine tablets in Mizoram’s Champhai district, officials said on September 17.

The accused, identified as Kamkimsiang, a resident of Bukphir village in Myanmar’s Chin State, was arrested from the Zote-Bulfek Road during a joint operation by the Excise and Narcotics Department, Assam Rifles and a central intelligence agency on Wednesday.

Officials said the security team seized 50,500 methamphetamine tablets weighing 5.5 kg from his possession.

Kamkimsiang has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, officials said.

The seizure comes a day after narcotics worth around Rs 425 crore were seized in separate operations in neighbouring Assam and Tripura.

In Assam, narcotics worth around Rs 327 crore were seized and one person was arrested in Hailakandi district in what officials described as the state’s biggest-ever drug haul. The operation was conducted jointly by the Assam Rifles, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and local police.

In Tripura, security agencies seized 12.26 lakh Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 98 crore from Khowai district and Panisagar. Two persons, both from Assam, were apprehended in connection with the seizure.

The latest arrests and seizures come amid intensified operations by security and narcotics agencies along the Northeast’s international borders and key trafficking routes.