Myanmar national held with meth tablets worth over Rs 3 crore in Mizoram

Assam Rifles personnel seized methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 3 crore and apprehended a Myanmar national in Mizoram’s Champhai district on Wednesday, the paramilitary force said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the troops launched a swift search operation in Zote village, a border settlement close to the India-Myanmar boundary. During the operation, they recovered 1.11 kg of methamphetamine tablets from the possession of the foreign national.



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The contraband, valued at approximately Rs 3.03 crore in the illicit market, was seized on the spot.

The arrested individual and the recovered drugs were later handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Assam Rifles termed the operation a significant step in its ongoing efforts to curb cross-border drug trafficking in the sensitive Indo-Myanmar border region.