Myanmar national held with meth tablets worth Rs 11.4 crore in Mizoram

Mizoram Police and enforcement agencies have seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 11.4 crore, along with a large consignment of dry areca nuts and over 630 litres of locally made liquor in separate operations, officials said on September 3.

A joint team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), District Special Branch (DSB) and CID (Special Branch) of Serchhip Police seized 14.26 kg of suspected methamphetamine, comprising around 1.5 lakh tablets, from Tuichang bridge in Serchhip district on Wednesday.

The contraband, valued at around Rs 11.4 crore, was recovered from Lalpanliana, a Myanmar national and resident of Falam in Myanmar, police said. The NCB has launched further investigation into the case.

Methamphetamine, commonly known as meth or crystal meth, is a highly addictive synthetic drug.

In a separate operation early Thursday, Khawzawl Police seized 180 bags of dry areca nuts, each weighing around 80 kg and collectively valued at Rs 36 lakh, from a truck near the outskirts of Chawngtlai village in Khawzawl district.

The areca nut consignment and the vehicle were handed over to the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai for legal action, police said.

Meanwhile, Lunglei DSB, assisted by local vigilantes, seized 633.3 litres of locally made liquor from two persons at Hauruang in Lunglei district on Monday.

Police said further legal action has been initiated in the respective cases.