A Myanmar national was apprehended near the India-Myanmar international border in Mizoram’s Champhai district with heroin valued at approximately Rs 1.77 crore, the Assam Rifles confirmed on Saturday, April 5.



The arrest was made during a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police based on specific intelligence inputs.





The accused was intercepted while attempting to cross the Tiau River, which serves as a natural boundary between India and Myanmar.



Authorities seized a total of 237 grams of heroin from the individual. The narcotics have been handed over to the state police for further investigation and legal action.





Security forces continue to maintain heightened vigilance along the border to curb cross-border smuggling and illegal activities