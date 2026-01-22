‘Myanmar refugees are well cared for’: Mizoram minister links humanitarian support with tourism growth

Mizoram Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar on January 21 said people from Myanmar who have taken shelter in the state are being supported by the administration, while underlining that the issue does not fall directly under his ministerial responsibilities.

“There are people from Myanmar who are taking shelter in Mizoram. The refugees are well cared for,” Hmar said, adding that he would not comment further as it was not his subject. “They are okay, they are healthy, they have been taken care of,” he said, noting that, to his knowledge, the state has ensured adequate support.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, the minister also laid out the government’s larger focus on tourism as a key economic priority. He said the state is planning to develop a new tourism hub at Thainzal, located about three hours from Aizawl.

“The Mizoram government [is] planning to have a new tourism sector, especially in an area called Thainzal,” Hmar told ANI. He highlighted the area’s natural and recreational appeal, pointing to a waterfall, a golf course and a scenic valley that could be developed into a major attraction.

Tourism numbers indicate a sharp rise in interest. Mizoram recorded a 145.54 per cent increase in tourist arrivals between 2023 and 2024, with preliminary trends suggesting even higher figures in the current year. Officials expect the introduction of rail connectivity to further boost visitor inflow.

“This is not just about increasing tourist numbers—it is about reshaping Mizoram’s economic future through tourism,” Hmar said. “Connectivity has opened the door; now we are walking through it with purpose.”

As part of efforts to promote longer stays, Mizoram Tourism has introduced the Mizoram Tourism Events & Festival Calendar 2026, launched on December 15, 2025. The calendar brings together festivals, cultural programmes and sporting events spread across the year, allowing travellers to plan visits in advance and engage more deeply with the state.