A two-day "Border Area Programme" was organised by the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) in Dimapur under the Union Ministry of Culture, Government of India, from November 23rd and 24th at Mualkawi Village and Zokhawthar Village (Indo-Myanmar Border), Champhai district, in collaboration with the Directorate of Art & Culture, Government of Mizoram.

Cultural troupes from five states, including Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Nagaland, participated in the programme along with the local troupes from Mualkawi and Zokhawthar Village.

The first day's programme was held at the Mualkawi Village Government Primary School, and the second day's programme was held at the Zokhawthar Village Public Playground on the Indo-Myanmar Border.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, Program Coordinator and Officer-in-Charge F Lalthanmawia explained that the goal of such programmes is to teach the students and the general public about folk dances from other states for better unity and integration and that the programme is also organised for the people living along international border areas and gives them a chance to participate in the cultural activities.

The programme coordinator also informed us that 75 artists from Bihar, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Nagaland, as well as local troupes, participated in the festival.

Also, Myanmar refugees who are currently residing in Zokhawthar village performed their rich and vibrant folk dance, "Falam Dance".