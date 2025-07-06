Fresh influx in Mizoram’s Champhai as Myanmar rebel clashes spill across border
Gunfight between pro-democracy forces in Myanmar prompts refugee influx into Mizoram's Champhai district. Young Mizo Association reports tension due to stray bullets hitting homes in Zokhawthar. One person drowned while fleeing, with volunteers searching for the body.
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Story highlights
- Gunfight erupted between CNDF and CDF-Hualngoram near Mizoram border
- Locals fled from Khawmawi in Myanmar to Zokhawthar village in India
- Bullets hit houses in Zokhawthar but no casualties reported
Mizoram's Champhai district witnessed a fresh influx of Myanmarese people following a fierce gunfight between two warring outfits in the neighbouring country, as per officials.
Gunfights reportedly took place between two pro-democratic forces, Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) and Chinland Defence Force (CDF)-Hualngoram, at Khawmawi, forcing locals to flee to Zokhawthar village in Champhai.
Khawmawi in Myanmar and Zokhawthar in India are separated by the Tiau river.
The number of people fleeing the gunfight is yet to be ascertained, officials said.
The CNDF and CDF operate in the Chin state, and cadres of the two groups belong to the same Zo ethnic tribes. The two outfits have been fighting over the last few days over control of the area, they said.
A leader of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) in Zokhawthar said the gunfight has created tension in the border village.
He said the YMA has urged both groups not to point their arms towards Zokhawthar, as bullets have hit some houses in the village.
However, no casualties have been reported so far in the border village, he said.
One person drowned in the Tiau river while fleeing to India, and YMA volunteers were searching for him, he added.
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