The District Special Branch (DSB) of Aizawl, Mizoram, and a column of the 2 Assam Rifles jointly apprehended a suspected drug dealer with a major consignment of the banned heroin drug.

In a joint operation, the security forces seized 428.04 grams of heroin (valued at Rs 2.14 crores in the international market) from Myanmarese national Khupzatunga (42), a resident of Darkhai Khawthar in Myanmar.

Officials have said that the contraband was concealed in 34 soap cases which were seized from the accused in the State capital Aizawl.

A case has been registered at the Kulikawn police station and further investigations are underway.

In the wake of the military coup a year ago, Myanmar has emerged as a major hotbed of criminal activity and drug production.

Narcotics produced locally in Myanmar, including opium, methamphetamine, and heroin are shipped to South East Asia beyond.

Since Myanmar shares a porous border with Northeast Indian states, it is not uncommon for state officials to nab criminals from the neighboring country on the Indian side of the border.