Two teen siblings who were reportedly missing and speculated to have been abducted by the Myanmar Army last Sunday from Indo-Myanmar Border, near Hairual in Myanmar side, were found buried in the jungle near the Mizoram border.

The deceased teen siblings have been identified as Lalnunpuii (17) and her younger brother Lalruatmawia (15). They are the children of the People's Defence Force of Myanmar Commander Lalzidinga.

The relatives of the deceased siblings are taking refuge at Zokhawthar village in Champhai District Mizoram. The kin of the deceased teen siblings went back to Haimual village in the Chin state of Myanmar to conduct the funeral of the two.

According to sources, the People's Defence Force of Myanmar, the armed wing force formed by the National Unity Government of Myanmar (NUG), comprising of youths and pro-democracy activists, are engaged in heavy exchange of fire with the Myanmar Army since last Sunday at Haimual Village, which is very near to the Zokhawthar Village along the Mizoram Border.

ALSO WATCH:

The Myanmar Armies are reportedly torching many houses in Haimual village and killing innocent civilians.