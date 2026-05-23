MZP accuses Mizoram CM of favouritism over re-employment of retired official

Mizoram’s influential student body, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), has accused Chief Minister Lalduhoma of favouritism and misleading the organisation over the re-engagement of a retired senior government official.

The controversy centres around the re-employment of R Lalrodingi, who retired as Additional Director of the Commerce & Industries and Geology & Mining departments on April 30.

In an order issued on April 24, the Mizoram government approved her re-employment as Director of Tourism and also appointed her as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister with effect from May 1.

However, following objections raised by the MZP, the government on May 15 partially rolled back the order and decided that Lalrodingi would continue only as OSD to the Chief Minister.

The government later reversed its decision again last Friday and directed that she would additionally hold charge as Director of Tourism with immediate effect.

Expressing strong disappointment over the latest development, MZP president C Lalremruata alleged that the Chief Minister had assured the organisation during a meeting on May 13 that the re-employment decision would be reviewed.

“The position of OSD to the Chief Minister is a political appointment and we have no objection to that. But we clearly stated that we would not accept her re-appointment as Director of Tourism,” Lalremruata told reporters.

He further claimed that the Chief Minister had provided a written assurance that the government would reconsider the decision.

“Trusting his word, we waited even after our self-imposed deadline had passed. But the government and the Chief Minister misled us inside his own office. We regret that such favouritism is being practised at the highest level,” he alleged.

The MZP reiterated its long-standing opposition to the re-employment of retired government employees, arguing that such appointments block promotional opportunities for serving officers and employment opportunities for educated youth.

Following an internal meeting on Saturday evening, the MZP announced that it would stage a picketing protest at the Tourism Department office in the Mizoram Secretariat on May 25 against the government’s decision.