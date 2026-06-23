MZP alleges 121% surge in voters in Chakma-Majority areas, seeks scrutiny during roll revision

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), one of Mizoram's most influential student organisations, on Tuesday, June 23, alleged a sharp increase in the number of voters in Chakma-majority areas of the state and called for a thorough verification of electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, MZP president C. Lalremruata claimed that an internal analysis conducted by the organisation had revealed what it described as an "alarming demographic shift" in parts of southern Mizoram.

According to the MZP, voter numbers in 195 villages identified by the organisation as areas with suspected illegal immigration increased from 43,540 in 2005 to 96,531 in 2024, representing a rise of 121.7 per cent.

The student body also claimed that 97 villages appearing in the 2024 electoral rolls were not present in the 2005 rolls and together accounted for 39,428 voters.

Lalremruata said the organisation compared the 2005 electoral roll with the 2024 voters' list as part of its review of constituencies that have historically witnessed concerns over illegal immigration.

He further alleged that the exercise had uncovered instances of dual Indian and Bangladeshi citizenship and voter entries without valid house numbers.

The MZP said it would submit a formal representation to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), seeking detailed verification of all 195 villages identified in its analysis, even if the SIR process had already been completed in those areas.

The organisation urged election authorities to remove all ineligible names from the electoral rolls and called on Booth Level Officers to ensure that the revision exercise is conducted fairly and rigorously.

Lalremruata also recalled the MZP's involvement in the 1995 Special Intensive Revision exercise, which he said resulted in the deletion of more than 10,000 names of alleged illegal immigrants from electoral rolls across the state.

Meanwhile, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ethel Rothangpuii said the Special Intensive Revision exercise is currently underway throughout Mizoram and is expected to be completed by June 28.

She said that voters whose family links cannot be traced to the 2005 electoral rolls would be permanently removed from the voter list.

According to the election department, draft electoral rolls will be published on July 4, following which claims and objections may be filed between July 5 and August 4.

The allegations made by the MZP have not been independently verified by election authorities.