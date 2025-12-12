MZP launches students’ aid fund to support economically weak students across Mizoram

In a significant step toward promoting equitable access to education, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) General Headquarters launched the Students’ Aid Fund (SAF), a structured financial support mechanism aimed at assisting students unable to continue their studies due to economic hardship.

The launch event, held in Aizawl, was attended by Chief Minister Lalduhoma as the Chief Guest. The initiative marks an expansion of MZP’s longstanding efforts to support struggling students, previously carried out under the MZP Pisapui scheme.

Addressing the gathering, MZP President Dr. C. Lalremruata said the organisation has often been constrained by limited resources, leaving many deserving applicants without help. The newly established Students’ Aid Fund, he said, has been structured to offer broader and more systematic support to needy Mizo students.

Dr. Lalremruata emphasised that the SAF will be used solely for beneficiaries and not for any organisational expenditure. The fund will function under two key components—non-repayable grants and interest-free loans—with applications screened by a dedicated SAF Management Committee based on need, eligibility and compliance with guidelines.

Under the SAF regulations, all enrolled Mizo students are eligible to apply, with special priority accorded to students from rural backgrounds and those who are differently abled. The MZP president added that strict ethical standards will govern the process, warning that attempts to submit forged or incorrect documents will be dealt with seriously.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, in his address, commended the MZP for initiating a fund that directly addresses the challenges faced by economically disadvantaged students, particularly those from remote areas. He said initiatives like the SAF play a transformative role in shaping society by giving opportunities to those who may otherwise be left behind.

Highlighting the comprehensive guidelines put in place to ensure transparency and fairness, the Chief Minister urged students facing financial difficulties to avail the benefits of the fund. “Hardships often mould young people into resilient and capable individuals,” he noted, encouraging learners not to give up on their educational aspirations.

Minister of State B. Lalchhanzova also lauded the initiative, describing the SAF as a timely and vital support system for students belonging to economically weaker sections and for differently abled learners. He expressed confidence that the fund would attract contributions from generous individuals eager to help but previously unsure of the right platforms.

“The SAF provides a credible channel for well-wishers to extend assistance to those who need it most,” he said, adding that the initiative has the potential to become a major educational support pillar in Mizoram.

With the launch of the Students’ Aid Fund, MZP aims to ensure that no deserving Mizo student is forced to abandon their education due to financial constraints.