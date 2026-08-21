MZP seeks Governor’s intervention over seven engineering seats, drug awareness campaign

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram’s influential student organisation, has sought Governor Vijay Kumar Singh’s intervention over the non-utilisation of seven engineering seats allotted to the state under the Central pool quota.

A delegation of the MZP, led by its president Dr C Lalremruata, met Singh at Lok Bhavan on Thursday evening and discussed issues related to education, national integration tours for Mizo students and drug awareness and prevention campaigns, the organisation’s general secretary Lalhmingsanga Chhangte said on Friday, August 21.

The student body informed the Governor that five seats in civil engineering and two in electrical and electronics engineering allotted to Mizoram under the Central pool quota at Matrusri Engineering College in Hyderabad could not be filled, causing difficulties for students.

The MZP said it had already written to Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi regarding the issue.

Singh assured the delegation that he would take up the matter with the Union Education Minister at the earliest and urged the affected students not to be apprehensive, Chhangte said.

The MZP delegation also sought the Governor’s support for organising National Integration Tours for Mizo students to different parts of the country.

The Governor asked the organisation to submit details of the proposed destinations in writing so that necessary action could be initiated.

During the meeting, the delegation also discussed plans to organise drug awareness and prevention campaigns in educational institutions across Mizoram.

Singh welcomed the initiative and said awareness about drug abuse should begin at the elementary level and be carried out extensively at all levels, considering the impact of substance abuse on families and society.

He also told the student leaders that he would discuss the proposed campaign with the Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau.