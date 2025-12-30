Nagaland crush Mizoram by 177 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy; Nischal’s 182 leads the charge

Nagaland produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Mizoram by 177 runs in their Vijay Hazare Trophy (Plate) encounter at JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi, on December 29.

Electing to bat first, Nagaland posted a massive 399/4 in 50 overs, the second-highest total of the ongoing season. Nischal D led the charge with a blistering 182 off 130 balls, while Sedezhalie complemented him with a composed 124 off 118 balls, anchoring the innings and ensuring a formidable target.

In response, Mizoram struggled under immense pressure and were bowled out for 222 in 42 overs. Sahil Reza fought valiantly with 104 off 105 balls but received little support from the other end. Nagaland’s bowlers dominated, with Imliwati taking 3/35 and Akavi claiming 3/36 to seal a comprehensive victory.

The win highlighted Nagaland’s dominance with both bat and ball, showcasing the team’s potential in the 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy.