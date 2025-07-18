Drugs worth over Rs 36 crore seized in Mizoram

The Narcotics Control Bureau, in a joint operation with the Assam Rifles seized huge quantities of heroin and methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 36.79 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the NCB and personnel of the Assam Rifles launched a joint operation on Thursday during which they recovered 642 gram of heroin and 10.44 kg of methamphetamine tablets, they said.

Methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’ or ‘crystal meth’, is a highly addictive stimulant that exhibits powerful euphoric effects similar to those of cocaine.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to the NCB, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier this month, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Mizoram Police, seized over Rs 6.67 crore worth of banned Methamphetamine tablets and arrested a Myanmar national from Zokhawthar village in Champhai district, East Mizoram.

According to an official statement issued by the Assam Rifles on Tuesday, the seizure was made on June 29 following a specific intelligence input.

Acting swiftly, a team comprising personnel from both the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police established a check post at Zokhawthar, a known transit point near the India-Myanmar border.