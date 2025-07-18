Drugs worth over Rs 36 crore seized in Mizoram
Joint operation by Assam Rifles and NCB leads to major drug bust. Methamphetamine and heroin worth Rs 36.79 crore seized in Champhai district. Further investigations are underway following the seizure.
- NCB and Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation in east Mizoram's Champhai district
- Officials recovered 642 grams of heroin and 10.44 kg methamphetamine tablets
- The contraband is valued at Rs 36.79 crore and handed over to NCB
The Narcotics Control Bureau, in a joint operation with the Assam Rifles seized huge quantities of heroin and methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 36.79 crore in east Mizoram's Champhai district.
Acting on a tip-off, officials of the NCB and personnel of the Assam Rifles launched a joint operation on Thursday during which they recovered 642 gram of heroin and 10.44 kg of methamphetamine tablets, they said.
Methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’ or ‘crystal meth’, is a highly addictive stimulant that exhibits powerful euphoric effects similar to those of cocaine.
The recovered contraband has been handed over to the NCB, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.
Further investigation is underway.
Earlier this month, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Mizoram Police, seized over Rs 6.67 crore worth of banned Methamphetamine tablets and arrested a Myanmar national from Zokhawthar village in Champhai district, East Mizoram.
According to an official statement issued by the Assam Rifles on Tuesday, the seizure was made on June 29 following a specific intelligence input.
Acting swiftly, a team comprising personnel from both the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police established a check post at Zokhawthar, a known transit point near the India-Myanmar border.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today