Narcotics supply chain substantially curtailed in Mizoram: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on December 19 said that the narcotics supply chain in the state has been substantially curtailed due to sustained and coordinated efforts by the police and law enforcement agencies.

Addressing the DG–IGP Conference in Raipur, the Chief Minister lauded the Mizoram Police for successfully tackling the menace of drugs, stating that the challenge of drug abuse, while still present, has significantly declined over the past two years owing to the force’s dedicated initiatives.

Lalduhoma also stressed the importance of inter-agency coordination to curb illegal areca nut smuggling from Myanmar, which he described as a major source of revenue for locally produced narcotics. He said strict measures are being taken to disrupt such illegal supply routes.

Highlighting central support, the Chief Minister informed that Mizoram has received ₹3.18 crore under the police modernisation scheme, while an additional ₹21.27 crore has been approved. The funds will be utilised to meet critical requirements, including procurement of bulletproof vehicles and other essential equipment.

He further said the DG–IGP Conference had formulated 107 recommendations aimed at strengthening and modernising policing across the country. Expressing satisfaction, Lalduhoma noted that several of these recommendations are already being implemented in Mizoram, while efforts will be made to adopt others with continued support from the Centre.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who attended the conference, emphasised that policing is not limited to punishing offenders but must also play a key role in fostering social harmony. He said that while monitoring traditional forms of crime remains crucial, police forces must also prepare to tackle emerging and technology-driven challenges.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sharad Aggarwal presented a detailed overview of the national conference recommendations, while Superintendents of Police from all districts participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to strengthening law enforcement, modernising police infrastructure, and ensuring a safer, drug-free Mizoram.