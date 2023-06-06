The NEET UG 2023 re-exam for the candidates of Manipur was held in Mizoram's Aizawl at Kendriya Vidyalaya on June 6.

The exam was held after the National Testing Agency (NTA) postponed NEET UG 2023 for the candidates of Manipur due to the violence that erupted on May 3.

As per the notification given by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the examination was held from 12 noon to 3:20 pm across 10 exam cities in the country.

In the said exam, around 405 candidates are reported for re-examination in Mizoram and a total of 5751 candidates were expected to give exams in the following cities such as Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima/Dimapur (Nagaland), Shillong (Meghalaya), Guwahati (Assam), Jorhat (Assam), Silchar (Assam), Kolkata (West Bengal), Delhi, Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Imphal (Manipur).

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