NCW seeks joint action from Mizoram police and Assam Rifles to tackle cross-border trafficking

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the Mizoram Police and the Assam Rifles to intensify coordinated efforts to prevent human trafficking across the India-Myanmar border.

In an official statement, the NCW stated that the move comes amid growing concerns over cross-border trafficking networks operating through vulnerable border points in Mizoram.

NCW member Delina Khongdup on Monday visited Zokhawthar, a border village near the Indo-Myanmar boundary, to review the on-ground situation and assess existing security and preventive measures.

During her visit, Khongdup held detailed discussions with officials of the Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles, stressing the importance of joint vigilance and stronger inter-agency coordination to safeguard women and children from trafficking risks.

She also underlined the need for empowerment initiatives in border communities to help women gain financial independence and reduce their susceptibility to trafficking.

The NCW member was accompanied by Mizoram State Commission for Women chairperson C. Zodinpuii and other senior officials during the inspection.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to collaborating with state and central agencies to build safer and more resilient border communities.