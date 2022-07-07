The Presidential nominee of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Draupadi Murmu has arrived at Mizoram today. She is on a visit to meet different political parties of the state to seek support from ruling MPs, legislators and ministers for the Presidential polls slated to be held on July 18.

Draupadi Murmu was accompanied by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterway, Sarbananda Sonowal. They welcomed at the Lengpui Airport by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and other dignitaries.

After she arrived Murmu and her team was escorted to Aijal Club for a welcoming function where Ministers, MLAs and leaders of different parties welcomed her. Mizo traditional dance was performed for her. Also, as she is from tribal community Mizo Traditional Women headgear Vakiria was presented to Murmu.

Murmu called on Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan where they had a short interaction. She enquired about various facets of Mizoram and said that she was very much impressed with the natural beauty and the climate of Mizoram.

Taking to twitter Mizoram wrote, “Welcome to #Mizoram Smt. @draupadimurmupr”.

“Northeast India as a whole and #Mizoram wish the best for Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Presidential Candidate of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in her future endeavours,” he further added.

Murmu has been touring states to garner support for the July 18 elections.

On July 6, she visited Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland. Earlier, on Tuesday she visited Manipur and Tripura.

Its worthy to note that Murmu is a tribal leader, who if elected, would become the first tribal President and second female President of India. Hailing from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, the BJP-led NDA Presidential candidate was sworn-in as Jharkhand’s first woman Governor in 2015.

The ruling NDA alliance now has 78 members in the 126 member legislative house, with the BJP having 62 members and its partners AGP and UPPL having 9 and 7 MPs, respectively.